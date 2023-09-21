A French man convicted in absentia of a double murder and detained in the Netherlands will not be extradited to France for the time being. The court in Amsterdam determined this. According to the judge, the man could possibly be treated ‘inhuman or degrading’ in a French cell.

French prisons have had a bad reputation for many years. They are often overcrowded and the living conditions are often abominable. Last summer, the European Court of Human Rights reprimanded Paris for this. This spring, the United Nations pointed out the undignified living conditions. “The rights of detainees are being violated,” the UN said. France has 74,000 detainees, but has 60,000 places. About 2,400 prisoners sleep on mattresses on the floor.

The Amsterdam judge must first clarify whether the convicted person will be in a single or multi-person cell, how much space he will have and whether there is a screened-off toilet. Only if his detention meets European and international standards can extradition take place. Paris has one month to provide clarification. See also Senators want to vote on a project to reduce bureaucracy in entrepreneurship

Double murder

The case concerns 64-year-old Thierry Ascione. He was sentenced to life in prison by France for a double murder committed in Guatemala in 1991. A French couple was then gruesomely killed there. Ascione says he did not commit the murders.

The Frenchman did not serve his sentence. He managed to flee France at the time of the trial and built a new life in Asia with a false identity. In this way he managed to hide from the police and the judiciary for more than twenty years. This spring he was arrested by chance at Schiphol. This happened because France had issued an international arrest warrant. The authorities in Paris would still like to let him serve his sentence or start a new trial.

