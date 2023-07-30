A Florida federal judge dismissed Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which the former US president asked the chain for 475 million dollars in damages.

Trump criticized the television news network for using the phrase “the Big Lie” to refer to his accusations that Joe Biden had “stole” the 2020 presidential election from him.

He considered that, with her, CNN was trying to “discredit” him and made comparisons of him with Adolf Hitler and Nazism. On Friday night, Trump-appointed Judge Raag Singhal dismissed the lawsuit.ruling that CNN’s comments were not defamatory because they constituted an opinion.

“CNN’s use of the phrase ‘The Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not lead to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people. Singhal wrote.

“The Court finds that references to Nazism in political speech (made by either ‘side’) are abhorrent and repugnant. But bad rhetoric is not slander when it does not include factually false statements.“, said.

Trump, the Republican favorite in the race for the White House, filed a complaint against CNN in October. According to his indictment, “the ‘Big Lie’ is a direct reference to a tactic used by Adolf Hitler and featured in ‘Mein Kampf’.”

Throughout his tenure, the former Republican president, now surrounded by scandals and accused in court, maintained a terrible relationship with major media outlets such as CNN and The New York Times, which he dubbed “fake news” outlets.

