Florida Judge Ailenn Cannon on Monday (15) dismissed the case over Donald Trump’s handling of confidential documents after the Republican left the US presidency.

Cannon, who was appointed during Trump’s term in 2020, argued that the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation by the Justice Department, Jack Smith, was not legally appointed. The prosecutor’s office can still appeal the decision.

According to the indictment, the former president withheld classified documents at one of his properties, Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Trump was also charged with obstruction of justice and has pleaded not guilty to all 37 criminal counts in Smith’s investigation, including willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

In her ruling, the judge granted former President Trump’s motion to dismiss the indictment filed by prosecutors based on the illegal appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith. “The superseding indictment is DISMISSED because the appointment of Special Counsel Smith violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution,” the judge wrote.

On Monday (15), Trump told Fox News who was “thrilled that a judge had the courage and wisdom to do this. This has big, big implications, not just for this case but for other cases.”

The former president also said that the special counsel “worked with everyone to try to take him down.” For Trump, who is attending the Republican convention on Monday, the decision is a “big deal.” The event, which runs from Monday to Thursday, is expected to officially confirm him as the party’s presidential candidate.

According to him, “this only makes this convention more positive. This is going to be an incredible week,” he said.

The decision comes days after an attack on the former US president, who is a Republican Party candidate in the presidential elections.