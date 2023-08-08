The former president filed a defamation lawsuit against Carroll after the writer said in a televised interview that Trump sexually assaulted her, despite the fact that the verdict in the trial the two held in May had only found the magnate guilty of sexual assault. This Monday, August 7, Manhattan District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed the allegations of the now Republican presidential candidate.

“The difference between Ms. Carroll’s allegedly defamatory statements—that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as defined by New York Criminal Law—and the ‘truth’—that Mr. Trump forcibly digitally penetrated to Ms. Carroll—are minimal,” Kaplan said Monday. The opinion referred because the jury in the trial resolved on May 9 could not find evidence of a penetration by the former president towards the writer. However, there was evidence that Trump “deliberately and forcibly” inserted her fingers into Carroll’s vagina.

According to the judge, the fact that the verdict of that first trial had found him guilty of abusing the writer, albeit digitally and not with his penis, already established a “substantial truth” in the statements for which Trump alleges they would be defaming him. .

Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan — in no way related to Judge Lewis Kaplan — was happy with the judge’s ruling, but also noted that “E. Jean Carroll expects to obtain additional compensatory and punitive damages” for the effects of the failed decision. demand of the former president.

Carroll and Trump will face each other in court once again on January 15, this time to find out the resolution of a pending defamation lawsuit, but this time the tycoon will be the defendant.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, on May 9, 2023, as the jury deliberates in her lawsuit against Donald Trump. © Ed Jones / AFP

A failed countersuit

One more legal defeat for the 45th president of the United States, this time, against the writer, who already won a trial on May 9. And that derived, precisely, in the complaint promoted by the Trump’s legal team.

In May, the civil jury in that trial found that the millionaire sexually abused E. Jean Carroll inside the changing rooms of a Bergdorf Goodmann store in the 1990s. However, they did not find sufficient evidence to rule on the crime of rape, such as defined in New York Penal Law.

Despite the above, Carroll came out a day after the ruling in an interview with the US chain ‘CNN’, where she was questioned about the outcome of the trial, in which she won five million dollars as compensation from the pockets of the former president.

The writer claimed that upon hearing that the jury had not found Trump guilty of raping her, she said to herself “Oh yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.” In addition to the fact that, leaving the court, the former columnist for ‘Elle’ magazine would have told a member of Trump’s legal team: “He did it, you know it.”

These words caused the ex-president to file a defamation lawsuit against the writer, alleging that the statements were “false” and “contrary to the verdict of the jury”, for which Trump’s legal team asked Carroll to retract, in addition to a large sum of money as compensation. However, Judge Kaplan sided with the defendant.

FILEFormer President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. © Alex Brandon/ AP

In addition, Trump is already facing a similar lawsuit from the writer and his legal team, since the former president described Carroll’s accusations as a “deception and a lie” through his profile on the TruthSocial social network —of which he is a member. owner—as well as calling Carroll a “crazy” who “made up a fraudulent story.” The former columnist demands compensation of approximately 10 million dollars for the constant public attacks that she has received from Trump.

The active legal process with E. Jean Carroll adds to a list of judicial duels that the Republican candidate faces, among which are the cases opened by the Department of Justice for the classified documents found at his residence in Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s involvement in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Legal processes that undoubtedly cause turbulence in his aspirations to return to the White House next year.

With Reuters and AP