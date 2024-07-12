A New Mexico judge on Friday dismissed the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the deadly shooting incident on the set of the film Rust, citing a procedural error. His lawyers had argued earlier in the day that evidence in the case that would have been exculpatory to the actor was withheld. According to American media, this marks the end of the case against Baldwin.
