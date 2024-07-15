Federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee, has decided to dismiss and archive the case in which the former president was accused of dozens of crimes of withholding secrets and obstruction of justice for taking classified papers on his way out of the White House. Most were recovered during a search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. In a astonishing 93-page resolution, The judge concluded that the appointment of the special prosecutor, Jack Smith, violated the Constitution because he had not been appointed by the president (the attorney general did so) nor confirmed by the Senate.

“The Framers of the Constitution gave Congress a fundamental role in the appointment of principal and subordinate officials. That role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or blurred elsewhere, whether in this case or another, whether in times of greatest national need or not,” their resolution says. The decision breaks with all previous precedents on the matter, which have upheld the validity of special prosecutor appointments by the Justice Department bypassing the Senate.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling on his immunity, which downgrades the Washington and Georgia cases for electoral interference and leaves in the air the conviction of New York for the Stormy Daniels case, This is yet another gift for Trump. The former president’s legal horizon is gradually clearing up, while his chances of returning to the White House after the presidential elections on November 5 are strengthening.

The decision comes days after he was the victim of an assassination attempt and just as the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will formally become the party’s presidential candidate.

The judge’s ruling is subject to appeal, and the prosecutor is expected to appeal to a higher court. Higher courts have rejected previous decisions by the judge, who has almost always ruled in favor of the former president. Still, Cannon’s ruling will at the very least delay the case. Prosecutors had vigorously contested the claim that the appointment was flawed during hearings before the judge last month. They argued that even if the judge ruled in favor of Trump’s lawyers, the appropriate response would not be to dismiss the entire case.

The Mar-a-Lago classified papers case erupted in spectacular fashion with the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida by FBI agents on August 8, 2022. In June of the following year, he was formally charged with dozens of crimes. The former president was accused of handling hundreds of secret or classified documents that he took without permission to his private residence, which is also a hotel and social club, when he left the White House in January 2021. These papers, like those of any American president when he leaves office, belong by law to the National Archives. He is also accused of refusing to return them when the authorities repeatedly asked him to. This resistance led to the aforementioned search.

Although the judge had initially set a provisional date for the start of the trial last May, she had been postponing it indefinitely. Now, with the new ruling, the case is closed and archived, Trump’s indictment is annulled, and all hearings are cancelled. All of this, pending a possible appeal.

