Mexico.- Luz María Ortega Tlapa, Judge of the Eighth District of Amparo in Criminal Matters, denied Tomas Zeronformer head of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), an amparo for the arrest warrant issued against him for the crimes of torture in the case of the 43 Ayotzinapa students disappeared in September 2014.

The rejected amparo also sought that Tomás Zerón not be detained on charges of forced disappearance and coalition of public servants, crimes that are considered serious.

“It is resolved… Unique. The justice of the Union does not support or protect * *, against acts consisting of… Personally notify the parties…”, dictated the judge in question.

Zeron is still in Israel

Mexico announced since September 2020 the request to extradite from Israel to Zeronformer official of the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) accused of hiding evidence and torturing witnesses in the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapto in September 2014.

But the process was complicated because both countries do not have an extradition agreement and The New York Times published in July that Israel disregarded the request as an alleged retaliation for Mexico’s vote at the UN in favor of investigating the crisis in Palestine.

The Peña Nieto government promoted the “historical truth” that the students were detained by corrupt police in Iguala and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which killed and burned them in a Cocula dump.

Tomás Zerón considers himself one of the key authors of said version, questioned by relatives and by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), which pointed out that the bodies could not be burned in that place. .