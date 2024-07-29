Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 16:49

Judge Marcelo Carlin, of the 2nd Special Civil Court of Santa Catarina, denied a request from deputy Júlia Zanatta (PL) and ruled inadmissible a compensation action against journalist Guga Noblat who called her a ‘fascist Barbie’ on social media, after the parliamentarian published a photo holding a machine gun making reference to President Lula.

O State asked for a statement from Zanatta. The space is open.

The magistrate points out that Zanatta’s message, published in March 2023, “was violent, consequently she cannot expect sweet words in criticism from the press or political opponents”.

For Carlin, the journalist’s publications “did not go beyond the limits of freedom of expression, especially because he did not publish fake news, but rather, he made severe political criticism aimed at the deputy, without using her orientations, interests and attributes of her private life”.

In a ruling signed on Thursday, the 25th, the judge notes that the term ‘Fascist Barbie’ is a meme that emerged during the 2018 elections, used to “satirize and criticize certain behaviors and speeches of voters who, despite considering themselves inclusive, reproduced racist and prejudiced speeches”.

“The meme associates Barbie, a doll traditionally associated with a standard of beauty and behavior, highlighting the hypocrisy and contradiction in some attitudes,” says the judge.

Marcelo Carlin notes that, as a member of parliament, Zanatta is subject to extreme criticism. He did not see any violation of the Bolsonaro congresswoman’s personality rights.

Júlia Zanatta requested that Guga Noblat be ordered to pay R$20,000 in moral damages for the publication in which the journalist wrote: “Wow, the fascist Barbie became a federal deputy and is already doing stupid things.” The comment was made after the parliamentarian published a photo in which she is armed and mentions President Lula.

For the judge, it is clear that Zanatta’s publication can be interpreted as an incitement to violence. “The communication initially made by the author was violent, allowing for the interpretation that she was inciting violence. Consequently, the author cannot expect sweet words in the criticisms from the press or from political opponents”, he ponders.

In the lawsuit filed with the 2nd Small Claims Court of Santa Catarina, Júlia Zanatta alleged that Noblat’s publication was a “direct attack” on her mandate, that the journalist made a “serious and unfounded accusation” and that his post would have also constituted an “attack on the Democratic State of Law and its institutions”.

The judge understood that the process involves an early judgment on the merits, “since the matter in question, although in fact and in law, does not require the production of other evidence”.

In the response, lawyers Marcelo Pacheco and Lucas Mourão, on behalf of the journalist, explained that the parliamentarian’s publication was considered by many to be a threat to Lula, which generated criticism of the deputy.

The lawyers noted that Zanatta had been targeted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Chamber of Deputies’ Ethics Committee due to the publication of the machine gun. They questioned the journalist’s intention to remove the content published. “It would be unsustainable.”

They also argued that Noblat’s comment was intended to criticize the deputy’s behavior and political positioning.

Until the publication of this text, the report of State tried to contact Congresswoman Júlia Zanatta, but without success.