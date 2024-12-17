This Monday, Judge Juan Merchan denied judicial immunity to the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, for the New York case in which he was found guilty of falsifying business records to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Merchan has rejected in a writing that Trump can benefit from judicial immunity that the Supreme Court granted to the country’s presidents and former presidents in a ruling last summer.

The judge has detailed that the Supreme Court ruling only grants immunity to former presidents for “official acts” carried out when they were in office, so it cannot be applied in the case for which he was tried in New York.

However, Merchan has not commented on another motion presented by Trump’s defense that asks to dismiss his conviction due to the fact that he was elected president in the elections on November 5.

After the electoral victory of the Republican, Merchan indefinitely postponed the sentencewhich has been pending since a jury convicted him in May of falsifying business records to silence, during the 2016 election campaign, an alleged past affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels.

This is the only criminal case for which Trump has been convicted. Thanks to his electoral victory, the Republican has escaped two federal cases against him, that of the assault on the Capitol and that of the classified documents that he took from the White House, since special prosecutor Jack Smith decided to close the accusations.