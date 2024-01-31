A Peruvian court rejected this Wednesday, January 31, the house arrest requested for former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000)and, instead, imposed a 9-month ban on him leaving the country, while he is prosecuted for the massacre of six people in Pativilca in 1992.

The Temporary Liquidator Supraprovincial Criminal Court declared unfounded the prosecutor's request to vary the mandate of simple appearance for house arrest for Fujimori in the process being followed for the Pativilca massacre, the Judiciary reported on its X network account.

Instead, He was ordered to prevent him from leaving the country for 9 months.and ordered that letters be sent to the competent authorities, under responsibility.

The court's resolution rejected the prosecution's argument that the former president (1990-2000), upon being released last December by order of the Constitutional Court, has “no coercive measure” that could prevent his escape.

Last Tuesday, January 30, the Second Supraprovincial Criminal Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Human Rights and Interculturality formalized his request to order Fujimori's house arrest for 18 monthsa request that the former president rejected on the grounds that it violates his rights to freedom and health protection.

The hearing for the variation from simple appearance to house arrest in the process being followed for the murder in 1992 of six people in the town of Pativilca, at the hands of the covert military group Colina, was conducted by Judge Littman Ramírez.

Given that Fujimori is 85 years old, the prosecution considered that the most “consistent with the situation” is his house arrest to avoid “the danger of flight”because there is no information about the domiciliary or work roots or the ownership of property of the accused.

We are faced with a request that has to be declared inadmissible

In response, the former president's lawyer, Elio Riera, requested that the prosecutor's request be inadmissible and assured that he does have domiciliary roots in the house of his daughter Keiko Fujimori.

In addition, he said that there are photos with his granddaughters and children that prove his family roots and the contract with a publishing house with which “he has worked on his memoirs”, in addition to a pension as former rector of a university, as proof of work roots.

“We are faced with a request that has to be declared inadmissible,” said Riera before indicating that the request has “serious errors of form and substance.”

During his participation in the hearing, virtually, Fujimori affirmed that house arrest would be “more than preventive detention” for him. and considered that the prosecutor's request violates his rights to freedom and health protection.

He maintained that although his health remains stable, he is “qualified as a high-risk patient”in addition to the fact that he has not done “a single procedure to obtain a passport.”

Former Peruvian president (1990-2000) Alberto Fujimori (2007).

“I assure you that I renounce obtaining this passport through this document and any other procedure,” he told the judge before asking that “some procedure” be established so that he is not allowed to leave the country with the DNI.

He also confirmed that he lives in the house of his daughter Keiko, who has income as a retiree and from the fees for the publication of his memoirs.and that he does not own “a single property” in his name.

In this case, former advisor Vladimiro Montesinos, who was the “strong man” of the Fujimori government, accepted the accusation for the crimes of homicide, murder and forced disappearanceand was sentenced this Wednesday to 19 years and 8 months, a sentence that has already been served in his 22 years in prison, said Judge Miluska Cano.

Justice continues this process against Fujimori, Montesinos, the former head of the Armed Forces Nicolás Hermoza Ríos and the former general Luis Pérez Documet, in addition to the members of the Colina group.

EFE

