A Peruvian judge denied on Monday, 21, a request for preventive detention against candidate Keiko Fujimori requested by the Public Ministry in the process in which she is accused of several crimes of corruption. The judge, however, has imposed severe restrictions that will prevent her from meeting with her closest collaborators.

The country is still waiting to meet the winner of the second round of the June 6 presidential election between her and her left-wing opponent, Pedro Castillo.

On June 11, the prosecutor asked to convert Keiko Fujimori’s parole into preventive detention as part of the investigation into alleged money laundering of contributions by the Odebrecht construction company to its 2011 and 2016 campaigns.

Judge Víctor Zuñiga denied the request, but decreed that Keiko must follow strict compliance with all the restrictive measures that were dictated to her when she was released from prison and warned that if they are not complied with, a new preventive detention will be issued against the candidate.

The candidate, who must go to trial if she does not win the presidency, remained in preventive detention for 16 months until May 2020. She was released at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was prohibited from traveling outside Peru or from communicate with the co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

In this case, Keiko has already served in pre-trial detention for over a year (October 2018 to November 2019), managed to get out a few months after an appeal, and returned to prison for another five months in 2020.

The Public Ministry asked for 30 years and 10 months in prison for Keiko in the investigation that accuses her of the crimes of money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice. If elected, she would have immunity and could only be prosecuted at the end of her five-year term, in 2026.

fraud thesis

The bans imposed by the judge on Monday include contacting any witnesses linked to the cases in which she is being investigated, including Miguel Torres and Lourdes Flores.

Torres and Flores are among the candidate’s closest collaborators in her struggle to nullify more than 200,000 votes in the June 6 presidential elections.

Keiko, who lost to Pedro Castillo by just over 40,000 votes, denounced the existence of table fraud and widespread irregularities on the part of his rival, without, however, having provided any reliable proof of his allegations.

Torres and Flores have been key players in his campaign to make public opinion and the National Electoral Jury (JNE) accept the thesis of this fraud.