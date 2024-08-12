Ciudad Juarez.- Federal Control Judge Víctor Manlio Hernández Calderón declared inadmissible the request for conditional suspension of the process of Francisco Garduño Yáñez, National Commissioner of Migration, with which he was trying to end the criminal process against him for his alleged connection with the fire with fatal outcome of March 27, 2023.

This was the second hearing in which this appeal would be requested, but the judge stated that he studied the case prior to the hearing.

The first request was in September 2023, in which the same judge denied the benefit to the defendant accused of illicit exercise of public service because only the payment for damages to the burned building, the provisional station of the National Migration Institute under the Lerdo-Stanton bridge, was considered, but the payment of full reparation for damages to the families of 40 fatal victims and 27 injured was left out.

According to the judge, his decision was appealed but in an untimely manner, and then an appeal was filed due to the denial of the initial appeal, then an amparo that was denied in January of this year, and in March a Collegiate Court of Appeals of Chihuahua City accepted the appeal for review due to the denial of the amparo.

As this process was continuing, today’s hearing could not be held, so the judge declared it inadmissible.

However, Garduño Yáñez’s team of private defenders immediately filed an appeal to revoke the pending case in the Court of Appeal, only for the judge to accept it, thereby ending that procedure and reaffirming his refusal to accept the alternative solution.