Colombian-born judge Juan M. Merchan, who is in charge of the criminal case against former US President Donald Trump for paying bribes to former porn actress Stormy Daniels, on Friday postponed sentencing the former president until after the US election.

According to the criteria of

The sentencing of the former president, who was found guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records, was initially scheduled for July but was rescheduled for Sept. 18.

The new date for the sentencing of the former president will now be November 26.

This is a victory for the Republican’s legal team, which had tried by all means to postpone the ruling, arguing that it constituted clear electoral interference ahead of the November 5 presidential election, in which Trump faces Democrat Kamala Harris.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)