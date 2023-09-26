The Amsterdam court has declared the Big Bazar retail chain bankrupt. A court spokesperson confirmed this on Tuesday after reporting by the ANP news agency. About 1,300 employees from 120 branches will lose their jobs as a result.

The series of bankruptcy applications started with a landlord of a building in Goes, who, according to a collection agency, still owed 20,000 euros in overdue rent. The creditor applied to the court for bankruptcy of Big Bazar to put pressure on the company to pay its debts. According to ANP, a total of about thirty bankruptcy applications followed.

Big Bazar has tried three times to avert bankruptcy by appointing a debt expert, but the court in Leeuwarden always rejected that request. Lawyers also said the company had raised 2 million euros to pay off debts. Apparently that did not convince the judge.