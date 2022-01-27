A Canadian who was not vaccinated against Covid-19 temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old son. According to the British state broadcaster BBC, a judge ruled that the visits would not be in the “best interests” of the child. The decision came after the man asked that his time with his son be extended over the holidays.

The trial is the first to deprive a parent of visitation rights on immunization grounds, the British broadcaster reveals. The judge’s decision, taken late last month in the province of Quebec, Canada, suspends the father’s visitation rights until February unless he decides to get vaccinated.

The mother, who objected to her father’s initial request to extend visitation time, told the court that she recently discovered he was not vaccinated, using his social media posts to show he was opposed to vaccines. The Canadian lives with her partner and two other children who are too young to be vaccinated.

The judge said it was not “in the child’s best interest to have contact with the father” given the recent spike in Covid cases in Quebec, according to the BBC.

The province, which has recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Canada, announced earlier this week that it would impose a tax on residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

