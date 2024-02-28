Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) suffered a partial defeat in the New York Court, where he is currently appealing his conviction for tax fraud involving his company, the Trump Organization.

This Wednesday (28), judge Anil Singh, of the state Court of Appeals, partially denied Trump's request to suspend the full execution of a sentence that sentenced him to pay US$454 million for, according to the court, inflating his equity and the value of your properties to obtain better loan and financing conditions.

Trump appealed the decision previously given by judge Arthur Engoron, from New York, who on the 16th imposed a million-dollar fine against him and also banned him from running any company in New York or requesting loans from banks registered in the state for three years.

The ruling was the result of a three-year investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James of the Democratic Party, who accused Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and other Trump Organization executives of “deceiving creditors and investors.”

The former president's defense claimed in this appeal that he was unable to pay the fine in full and requested that only US$100 million be deposited in the judicial account as a guarantee.

The defense also argued that Engoron's sentence is “excessive, unconstitutional and motivated by political reasons”. Judge Singh, however, rejected Trump's arguments and ruled that he must pay the full amount of the fine or post a bond in the same amount to prevent his properties from being confiscated by the courts.

Singh, however, according to information from the agency Reuters, granted Trump a partial injunction, allowing him to continue running his businesses and seeking loans until his appeal is fully heard by the full panel of Court of Appeals judges. Attorney General James has until March 11 to file her response to Trump's appeal.

Trump is the favorite to represent the Republican Party in this year's presidential elections, where he will face Joe Biden again, who, it seems, will run for re-election for the Democratic Party.

According to polls, the Republican is the favorite to return to the White House. In addition to the lawsuit in New York, Trump also faces several other lawsuits that are still ongoing. The former president says they are a “witch hunt”.

Supreme Court will rule on Trump's immunity request in April

Also this Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court announced that it will decide whether or not Trump has immunity in the case where he is accused of allegedly trying to interfere in the 2020 elections, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

According to information from Associated Press (AP), the trial will begin in April and the verdict should only be released at the end of June. Trump's defense claims that, as he was president at the time, he was entitled to legal protections, such as being prevented from being criminally prosecuted. The accusation points out that he acted as a “candidate” and not as president when he allegedly pressured officials to try to change the result of the election.