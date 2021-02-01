From electrician assembler, event organizer, system programmer, to a Philosophy workshop were some of the courses that the criminal execution judge, Daniel Obligado, contemplated to reduce Amado Boudou’s sentence for corruption. The magistrate who also presides over the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) that must judge Cristina Kirchner and her children, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner for money laundering, has another precedent: benefited Fernando Esteche by reducing his sentence.

Judge Daniel Obligado was the one who in April 2019, in the midst of the Covid19 pandemic, granted the benefit of house arrest to the former vice president, arguing that it was convenient for his family nucleus to remain at home. Among other arguments, he indicated that the conviction of the Ciccone Case led him back to prison in August 2018.

This situation was modified on December 3 of last year, when the Supreme Court of Justice unanimously confirmed the conviction for bribery and incompatible negotiations for the acquisition of the former calcographic.

Then the discussion began as to where Boudou should serve the sentence that he firmly counted on. The prosecutor Guillermina García Padín and her partner, Marcelo Colombo, insisted on two occasions that he should return to jail and there, where he had been admitted on three occasions, face the sentence of five years and ten months.

On the verge of the beginning of the summer judicial fair, the criminal execution judge revoked the benefit of house arrest and signed the resolution under the guidelines that the prosecutors maintained: that the former vice of Cristina Kirchner return to the Ezeiza prison. However, he began to request a series of reports to find out what studies Boudou had carried out while behind bars. His lawyers, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort (advisor to the vice president in the Senate) invoked the law of educational incentives.

This Monday, Obligado finally signed another resolution where he pondered the courses that the former vice held in the penitentiary: a workshop on philosophy, a course on event organization, computer database system programmer, electrician assembler and electrician installer. By counting the workload of all of them, he reduced the sentence by ten months. Prosecutors had considered that they should only subtract six months from the sentence.

Amado Boudou continues studying, from his home, since he is still under house arrest but with Obligado’s decision, he will be able to access the temporary exits. At present he has passed four subjects of the History career, four practical works of the diploma in inequalities, owing the final work. He attended three seminars of the main cycle of the doctorate in Social Sciences.

The decision of the criminal execution judge has a precedent: in 2014 the same magistrate made a similar decision in favor of Fernando Esteche, the leader of Quebracho. Then, he ordered that he be granted conditional release by reducing his sentence with arguments of similar characteristics to those applied in the Boudou case.

In this specific case, the Obligado judge applied the law with the maximum benefit; that is to say reduced the penalty in twenty months that weighed on Esteche, for having carried out educational activities in prison.

For this reason, Obligado granted Esteche’s request for conditional release when he understood that he had served a third of his sentence, by computing 20 months as time spent in prison thanks to the studies he had completed.

Fernando Esteche had a unified sentence of four and a half years in prison: He had already spent a year and a half behind bars (when the Supreme Court upheld its conviction for attacking a local in the province of Neuquén). But he managed to get a doctorate in Communication Sciences at the University of La Plata, which was directed by the ultrakirchnerista Florence Saintout, Dean who awarded the former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez with the “Rodolfo Walsh” award. Therefore, the Obligado judge counted 20 months of that sentence for “educational stimulus.”

That law is the same that years later, the Obligado judge used to allow the former vice president to approach probation, since by reducing his sentence by ten months, taking into account the years that he was already detained, he will be about to serve two thirds of the accusation.

