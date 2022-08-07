The Justice decided this Sunday (07.Aug.2022) to maintain the arrest of the German consul in Rio de Janeiro, Uwe Herbert Hahn. He was arrested in the act on Saturday (Aug 6) on suspicion of having killed his partner Walter Henri Maximillen Biot the day before, in the couple’s apartment in Ipanema, Rio’s South Zone.

In a custody hearing, Judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende converted the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive. In the decision, the magistrate says that the measure is important to avoid risks to the collection of evidence, for possible influence on the testimony of witnesses and the risk of escape.

The judge stated that the apartment was cleaned before the forensic examination. The fact, according to the judge, “demonstrates that the freedom of the custodian could entail serious burdens in the collection of the evidence necessary for the judgment of the demand”. read the intact of the decision (96 KB).

The diplomat’s defense had asked for the arrest to be revoked, arguing that there was consular immunity.

The judge said the benefit is inapplicable. “The arrest in flagrante delicto resulting from an intentional crime against life, committed inside the couple’s apartment (thus, outside the consular environment) has no relation to consular functions”, said.

“Unlike diplomatic agents, consular agents can be arrested in flagrante delicto or preventively, except in cases of crimes committed in the exercise of their functions, which would be covered by immunity”.

According to the magistrate, the autopsy examination confirmed evidence of “various injuries on the victim’s body”. One of the wounds is compatible with a bruise and the other with “use of a cylindrical instrument (supposedly a wooden stick)”.

The local expertise also found bloodshed in the property of the case, mainly in the bedroom and bathroom, “compatible with the dynamics of violent death”, said.

“It is noteworthy that, according to the autopsy report, the victim had several recent and old injuries spread throughout the body, which suggests that she was subjected to intense physical suffering both on the date of death and at a previous time, a circumstance that increases the objectionability of the conduct imputed to the custodian”, said Rezende in the decision.

Earlier, Judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti, responsible for the judicial duty at the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), had denied a request for habeas corpus made by the consul’s defense.

Lawyers argued that the arrest was illegal, as there was no flagrant arrest. They also mentioned the issue of diplomatic immunity, which leaves the country of origin responsible for prosecuting and prosecuting ambassadors.

O habeas corpus it serves to protect people’s right to come and go, whenever this guarantee is illegally impeded or with abuse of power. In these cases, magistrates assess whether the author of the request was subjected to illegal constraint.

Context

Hahn was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband, 52-year-old Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot. Biot was found dead in the penthouse where they lived, in Ipanema, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

The Military Police were initially called to verify a death due to “sudden illness”. Subsequently, however, experts found the existence of injuries on the victim’s body. An inquiry was opened by the Leblon Police Station (14th DP).

In testimony, Hahn denied that she killed her husband and maintained the version of death by sudden illness. In a note to Power 360the Civil Police reported that the expertise was carried out on the spot, witnesses were heard and other steps are being carried out.

Here is the full note:

“According to the 14th DP (Leblon), a man was arrested in the act for the murder of Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, who was found dead in a penthouse in Ipanema. The expertise was carried out at the scene, witnesses were heard and other steps are being taken.