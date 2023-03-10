Judge Samantha Mello, from the 5th Labor Court of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, ordered the seizure of luxury goods – a Louis Vuitton coat and sneakers, as well as Chanel handbags – and half of a house valued at BRL 2.2 million belonging to a businesswoman in the food industry to settle a labor debt in a process that has been in progress for thirteen years.

The businesswoman also had her passport and driving license seized. He will have to pay a fine for ‘an act that violates the dignity of Justice’. And he must also provide information to the Revenue since he did not declare Income Tax for the years 2020 to 2022.

The company in which the woman is a partner owes around R$ 30,000 to a former employee. The worker worked as a company clerk and was ‘dismissed without cause’.

The Labor Court in São Paulo recognized his right to severance pay, fines, FGTS and overtime. The information was released by the Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region.

The employee even received part of the amounts owed by the company, but another portion of the amount was not paid because the debtor’s assets could not be located. The former employee then went to court to have the partner’s assets seized and the debt paid off.

Judge Samantha Mello’s assessment is that the businesswoman carried out a ‘real asset shielding’, since she was not found to receive subpoenas, did not manifest herself in the process and did not respond to emails sent by the court.

For the magistrate, the businesswoman did not settle her labor debt ‘because she does not want to, because she has no interest in honoring a financial commitment arising from a worker’. The judge pointed out that a single piece of clothing by the businesswoman ‘would possibly be able to settle the lawsuit’.

By blocking the businesswoman’s assets, Samantha highlighted the businesswoman’s ‘tone of debauchery and ostentation’ on social media. In a post, she stated: “Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it buys”. Photos were added to the process in which the woman appears driving luxury cars, making international trips and aesthetic procedures.