Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 15:59

Judge Paulo Eduardo de Almeida Sorci, from the 2nd Electoral Zone of São Paulo, sentenced this Friday, 21st, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos for early electoral propaganda with an explicit request of vote. The judge imposed a fine of R$20,000 on the head of the Executive and a penalty of R$15,000 on the federal deputy.

The pivot of the conviction was the May 1st celebrations at the Neo Química Arena, in Itaquerão. On that occasion, Lula gave a “speech in favor” of Boulos, according to the authors of the action – MDB, Novo, Progressistas and PSDB. The electoral judge accepted the argument and saw “express mention of a request to vote”, pointing out “the unquestionable practice of electoral fraud”.

The judge highlighted two phrases spoken by the president on the occasion. “If you vote for Boulos for mayor of São Paulo (…)” and “you have to vote for Boulos for mayor of São Paulo”. Sorci pointed out “a real appeal” for the benefit of the federal deputy. According to Sorci, Lula gave Boulos a platform with an “enthusiastic speech”.

“Although the defenses put a lot of effort into trying to persuade the Court, which is absolutely valid, that the speech should be considered as a political position, praising personal qualities on the part of Luiz Inácio in relation to Guilherme Boulos, and that everything what was said is supported by the right to freedom of expression, maximum date due, there is no way to rule out the illegality of conduct that clearly transgresses the legal dictates, which does not give rise to the slightest hesitation on the part of this Court in understanding it as illegitimate”, wrote it down.

Regarding Boulos, the judge’s assessment was that the pre-candidate, “by remaining silent” in the face of the president’s conduct, ended up endorsing Lula’s conduct and became “aware and beneficiary” of it, and should thus be held responsible.

“Evidently, for reasons of respect and elegance, he would not take the microphone from the represented Luiz Inácio, nor would he abruptly interrupt his speech, but with the inherent flair of professional, career politicians, a discreet intervention, subtle, it could have been carried out, in order to alleviate that conduct that both, from their experience, knew to be irregular, but took what is popularly called a “calculated risk”, he pondered.

WITH THE WORD, LULA’S DEFENSE

In the case records, the president maintained that his speech “did not contain advance electoral propaganda, as it did not contain a request for a vote in favor of any person, representing a mere mention of the alleged candidacy and exaltation of the personal qualities of Guilherme Boulos”

Lula said that there was “an appeal to political coherence and cohesion from his supporters, indicating agreement with the ideas historically defended by the federal deputy”.

The PT member also defended that the statements were a matter of “personal positioning and political support, incapable of harming the parity of weapons in the elections”. He maintained that “Electoral Justice must not act to repress political demonstrations in this pre-election period, under penalty of producing a “hateful inhibitory effect”, damaging communication between would-be candidates and the population.”

WITH THE WORD, GUILHERME BOULOS

The federal deputy claimed to the Court that he had no prior knowledge of Lula’s speech and that his presence at the event “cannot be confused with his consent to the content of the speech”. Boulos also stated that he did not publish or broadcast the president’s speech.

According to the parliamentarian, the case involves “a third party demonstration of a political-electoral nature, inherent to democracy and citizenship itself, and supported by the right to freedom of expression”. Furthermore, the deputy maintained that it is a public fact that Lula supports his future candidacy and “for this reason, said speech could not influence the future election in any way.”