Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 22:22

The Federal Court decided this Monday (12) to cancel the auction of the Teatro Dulcina, in Brasília, scheduled for Thursday (14). The cultural complex building was put up for sale to pay debts totaling R$20 million over the years.

The decision was handed down by judge Alexandre Machado Vasconcelos, from the 18th Federal Court in the Federal District. The measure was taken for procedural reasons, to avoid the nullity of the sales process.

“The auction notice was made available on 9/1/2023, having been published on 9/1/2023, as released in the procedural movement. Tax enforcement is governed by Law 6,830/80, which has its own rules for the deadline for publishing the notice. The period between the publication dates of the notice and the auction cannot be more than 30 days, nor less than 10. Therefore, to avoid the occurrence of procedural nullity, I cancel the designated auction”, decided the magistrate.

The auction is motivated by a Union action against the Brazilian Theater Foundation, responsible for managing the Dulcina Theater. The building is located in Setor de Diversões Sul, a place known as Conic, in the city center. The place also houses the Dulcina de Moraes College, in addition to the actress’ collection.