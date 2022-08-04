The 36-year-old woman who was found seriously injured last weekend in the drama on the N18 near Haaksbergen, was declared a ‘professional wappie’ by the police judge earlier this year. Is that possible, or does such a ruling undermine the professionalism and independence of the judiciary? Experts are divided. “It’s unusual in any case.”

#Judge #called #daughter #N18 #drama #professional #wappie #detracts #professionalism