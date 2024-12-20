The judge sends a reasoned statement to the Supreme Court, which would be competent to investigate the leader of Se Acabó la Fiesta



12/20/2024



Updated at 11:45 a.m.





The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama has agreed to send a reasoned statement to the Supreme Court to investigate MEP Luis Pérez, known as alvisefor electoral crimes and illegal financing of political parties for having received 100,000 euros…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only