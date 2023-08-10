The outgoing cabinet may withdraw the right of residence of a Tanzanian who has fled from Ukraine to the Netherlands. The court of Rotterdam decided this on Wednesday, ANP confirms after reporting by NOS. The case has consequences for the situation of some 1,800 other ‘third-country nationals’ who have fled Ukraine, but do not have Ukrainian nationality.

Just like Ukrainian refugees, approximately 4,700 third-country nationals were entitled to shelter, education and care, according to figures received by the NOS from the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND). In order to relieve the burden on municipalities, State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) decided last year to withdraw that right. Initially, the refugees would lose their right to reception from March 4, but the cabinet later postponed that moment to September 4.

There are now about 2,300 third-country nationals, 500 of whom say they will apply for asylum and therefore no longer fall under the reception scheme. If the cabinet withdraws the right of residence, the remaining 1,800 people will have to leave the municipal shelter.

Can it be, is the question. The IND, the Council for Legal Aid and the Council for Refugees have jointly initiated twelve trial proceedings to request the judgment of the court. So more rulings on similar cases are coming, and the organizations intend to continue litigating up to the Council of State. In this case too, the Council for Refugees has announced that it will appeal.