<br><div id="paywall-google"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/10230643\/8014509830001w-660x372.jpg?w=1200&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67&fp-z=1.4" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/10230643\/8014509830001w-660x372.jpg?w=1200&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67&fp-z=1.4"><source data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/10230643\/8014509830001w-960x540.jpg?h=1100&w=2000&fit=crop&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/10230643\/8014509830001w-960x540.jpg?h=1100&w=2000&fit=crop&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67"><img srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/10230643\/8014509830001w-380x214.jpg?h=600&w=600&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.64&fp-z=2.5" alt="Pro-life rally in the United States: Judge found Wyoming law excessive in only including exceptions in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies" title="Judge blocks pro-life law in US state of Wyoming"\/><\/source><\/source><\/picture><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Pro-life rally in the United States: Judge found Wyoming law excessive in only including exceptions in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH<\/span><\/figcaption><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">Judge Melissa Owens, of the Teton County District Court in Wyoming (United States), on Wednesday (10) blocked the near-total ban on abortion promoted by the state Republican government, in the latest setback in justice for the movement. pro-life.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Owens tentatively agreed with the plaintiff, an abortion clinic, which considers the ban to be excessive in only including exceptions in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Indiana last Friday became the first of 50 US states to pass a law to restrict access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, and gave the states back the freedom to legislate on the matter as they saw fit.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The initiative was passed by both houses of the state legislature and was signed into law soon after by Indiana Governor Republican Eric Holcomb.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The law is expected to take effect on September 15. So Indiana will join nine other US states with laws that almost completely ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Judge #blocks #prolife #law #state #Wyoming
Leave a Reply