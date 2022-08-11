How did you feel about this matter?

Pro-life rally in the United States: Judge found Wyoming law excessive in only including exceptions in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies

Judge Melissa Owens, of the Teton County District Court in Wyoming (United States), on Wednesday (10) blocked the near-total ban on abortion promoted by the state Republican government, in the latest setback in justice for the movement. pro-life.

Owens tentatively agreed with the plaintiff, an abortion clinic, which considers the ban to be excessive in only including exceptions in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies.

Indiana last Friday became the first of 50 US states to pass a law to restrict access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned a 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, and gave the states back the freedom to legislate on the matter as they saw fit.

The initiative was passed by both houses of the state legislature and was signed into law soon after by Indiana Governor Republican Eric Holcomb.

The law is expected to take effect on September 15. So Indiana will join nine other US states with laws that almost completely ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.