For now, Judge Barker’s order prohibits to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Granting parole to those who request it under the Keeping Families Together program. Although the order is valid for 14 days, the judge suggested he could extend it.The DHS, for its part, confirmed that it has stopped approving cases under this process, although it continues to accept applications.

The order to halt the programme for 14 days could be extended.

Parole in Place: The US program for illegal immigrants to apply for work permits

According to information from CBS News, The Parole in Place program allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for temporary work permits and protection from deportation under the figure if they met certain requirements, namely: being married to U.S. citizens, having lived in the country for at least 10 years and passing background checks. The program also extended to undocumented stepchildren of U.S. citizens.

In addition to immediate protections, The program offered a streamlined path to permanent residency and, eventually, U.S. citizenship.This was particularly significant given that under current law, migrants who entered the country illegally generally must leave and re-enter legally to be eligible for a green card, which can trigger reentry bars of three to 10 years.

The Biden administration argues that This initiative promotes family unity in households that include U.S. citizens.However, Texas and other Republican states allege in their lawsuit that the policy rewards illegal immigration and misuses immigration parole authority.