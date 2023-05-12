Judge #Blocks #Joe #Biden #Measure #Allowing #Border #Releases

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Agencia Efe and Sandy Huffaker / AFP
Judge Kent Wetherell blocked the measure for at least two weeks, the Government seeks to appeal.
A federal judge in Florida ordered the government of US President Joe Biden to temporarily stop a measure that would allow the release of certain undocumented immigrants entering the border while they wait for the process.
The ruling responds to a lawsuit from the Florida Government which claims that authorities were ignoring a federal law that requires immigrants entering the country illegally to be detained.
Judge Kent Wetherell blocked for at least two weeks that emergency measure from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that would allow migrants in custody to be granted parole without having to appear before judicial authorities.
Wetherell, appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), made the decision on Thursday, when Title 42 that allowed the immediate expulsion of undocumented immigrants in the United States ended.
The blockade follows a Border Patrol memo that proposes to allow immigrants to enter the United States for parole, which is usually reserved for cases where Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is facing overcrowding issues.
The Biden Government had argued that probation may be a necessary alternative and that an order restricting it risked causing chaos and endangering border security and border officials.
The Joe Biden Administration addressed Judge Wetherell to indicate that there continues to be a significant risk that the increase in arrivals will be large enough for these measures to be insufficient to mitigate the risk of overcrowding at border facilities.
EFE
