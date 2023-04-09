Tug of war on the abortion pill mifepristone (RU486) in the USA. A Texas federal judge has issued a ruling to suspend the FDA’s 20-year approval of the drug for medical abortion, but the ruling won’t go into effect for seven days, by which time the government can file appeal. A few hours later a federal judge in Washington state ruled that the FDA must keep abortion drugs available in more than a dozen Democratic-led states. US President Joe Biden intervenes in the case, announcing that he ”will fight” to overturn the sentence that prohibits the use of the abortion pill.

The White House reports it, underlining that Biden defined the ban as an “unprecedented step in the deprivation of fundamental freedoms for women”. The ruling, if it stands, makes every drug vulnerable to “these kinds of political and ideological attacks,” Biden says.

The judge’s decision also provokes a reaction from doctors: the sentence threatens to prevent access to a safe and effective drug that has been used by millions of people for more than 20 years”. To use these words defining the sentence is Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association (AMA), the largest medical association in the states.”The court’s disregard of well-established scientific fact in favor of speculative allegations and ideological claims will cause harm to our patients and undermine the health of the nation “, is the tough stance entrusted to a note.

“By rejecting medical facts, the court has intruded and intervened in the decisions that are up to patients and doctors.” All of this, continues the Ama “also undermines informed decisions, erodes trust in institutions, exacerbates social divisions and puts individual and collective health at risk”. But the president of the US medical association looks even further and underlines a further problem that arises now: “This decision introduces the extraordinary and unprecedented danger that the courts will overturn the long-standing drug regulatory decisions of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda )”.

“This goes against the established scientific process that leads to such decisions and puts other drugs at risk of being subjected to similar attempts,” Resneck Jr. warns. efficacy and safety through established FDA processes is reckless and dangerous. We have also seen efforts by state legislators to limit access to this drug. We believe that FDA regulations should replace state law to avoid a patchwork of rules.”

Words of “condemnation” to the attempt to stop the use of the RU486 pill also come from gynecologists and obstetricians of Acog, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, through the voice of the president Iffath Abbasi Hoskins and the CEO of the association Maureen G. Phipps: “Overturning the FDA’s approval of mifepristone is a serious legal step forward,” they said in a statement. “The decision betrays the bias that has informed its rhetoric, deliberately ignores decades of evidence-based scientific data, and avoids clinically appropriate language about mifepristone, a critical drug used for both abortion and abortion management.” It is a pronouncement that “definitely misrepresents the medical abortion treatment. It is provocative, it distorts the reality” of the specialists “who compassionately provide abortion assistance, of the millions of patients whose health and lives have been affected by medical abortion” , they press.

“The lawsuit leading to this egregious decision was not filed to protect the health and well-being of those needing medical abortions, but rather as a politically motivated effort to impose personal biases on people’s lives and bodily autonomy.” , attack US gynecologists and obstetricians, according to whom “the annulment that took place last year of the protections offered by Roe v. Wade”, i.e. the sentence of the US Supreme Court which protected the federal constitutional right to abortion, “was a disaster catastrophic for the reproductive health of people across the country. Today’s decision is equally concerning. It will force people to turn to other means of accessing abortion care; it will force doctors to prescribe less safe and less effective regimens; and it will force greater harm to those already struggling to access needed reproductive health care, thereby increasing health inequalities.”