Football referee Nikita Danchenkov reacted to the verdict handed down to the former footballer of the Russian national team Roman Shirokov. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

Danchenkov admitted that he was upset by the court’s decision. He stressed that he had not accepted Shirokov’s apology. “Such statements from his lips are sarcasm,” the arbiter is sure.

On December 25, a magistrate court in Moscow Sokolniki sentenced Shirokov for beating Danchenkov. The athlete was sentenced to compulsory labor. Also, the ex-footballer of the Russian national team will be obliged to pay a fine of 100 thousand rubles.

Shirokov attacked a referee on August 10 during an amateur team match. He hit the referee several times, including on the head. The former footballer pleaded guilty for the incident.

Shirokov is known for his performances for Khimki, Zenit, Rubin, Spartak and Krasnodar. He has 13 goals in 56 matches for the Russian national team and a bronze medal at the 2008 European Championship.