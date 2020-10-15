Justice Amy Coney Barrett has tried this Wednesday to calm the fears of the Democrats about their position on the health reform of the Barack Obama Administration, contested by the Republicans, on which the Supreme Court will rule a week after the presidential elections of the November 3. The conservative candidate of President Donald Trump to join the highest judicial body has promised in the third day of hearings to be confirmed to have an “open mind” in the case of medical coverage. If the high court repeals the program known as Obamacare, millions of Americans risk losing health protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barrett has insisted before the Senate Judiciary Committee that he is not “hostile” to the health law. “I am not here with the mission of destroying the Affordable Care Act (ACA),” the magistrate has assured. He has remarked that he did not discuss how he should vote on this issue either with the Republican president or with any member of the Administration. The Supreme Court has ratified the constitutionality of the Obamacare twice, 2012 and 2015. Trump criticized the chief justice of the court, conservative John Roberts, for voting in favor of the ACA and, when he was a candidate, he tweeted: “The judges he nominates [al Supremo] they will do the right thing, unlike the one designated by [George W.] Bush, John Roberts in Obamacare”.

The president has already placed two judges on the high court made up of nine members. With less than 20 days to go before the election, the Republican-led Senate is leading the confirmation of Judge Barrett with unprecedented speed. If confirmed by the upper house, as it is expected to go smoothly, Trump will have appointed three judges for life in the body that decides on the most momentous issues for the future of American society.

Obama’s health reform expanded coverage to 20 million people who lacked it. It expanded the Medicaid program, aimed at vulnerable citizens, and incorporated measures to prevent companies from turning away people with pre-existing conditions. The model caused a general price hike by not encouraging as much competition as planned, and several companies dropped out of the program. During Barret’s hearing, Trump has insisted that he has a “much better” public health plan than Obama’s, but in cut-off time for the elections, he has not yet explained what it consists of.

Barrett has refused to express his position on issues such as abortion or same-sex marriage. California Democratic senator and vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris said Tuesday that Trump’s nominee “represents a threat to safe and legal abortion in the country.” The magistrate’s mentor, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was a great critic of the ruling, which established jurisprudence by guaranteeing the right to abortion and voted against gay marriage.

Democratic senators have been pushing for Judge Barret to commit to refraining from participating in any possible election dispute between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden that reaches the Supreme Court in the possible event that the elections must be resolved in the Supreme Court. The Republican has refused to confirm that he will accept the result, even saying without grounds that if he does not win, it will be due to electoral fraud. Barret refused on Wednesday to make such a commitment, but told senators that he will not allow himself “to be used as a pawn in deciding the choice of the American people.”

