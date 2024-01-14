Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 22:30

The Maranhão Court suspended the show by singer Vitor Fernandes that was scheduled to take place this Sunday, the 14th, on the 63rd anniversary of the city of Paço do Lumiar, in the Metropolitan Region of São Luís.

The decision was taken on Saturday – therefore, hours before the presentation – at the Court of Justice.

Judge Jamil Gedeon prohibited the city hall from passing on any amount to the artist. Forró singer and piseiro player, Vitor Fernandes was hired for R$203,000. He is not the target of the process.

If the decision is not complied with, Mayor Maria Paula Azevedo Desterro (PCdoB) will be fined personally and will have to return, out of her own pocket, the value of the contract. She may also be liable for the crime of disobedience.

O Estadão He contacted the city hall, which has not yet responded.

When ordering the performance to be suspended, judge Jamil Gedeon argued that the city is experiencing an “'unofficial' state of public calamity” and that spending on the show could be used to improve essential services, such as health, education and basic sanitation.

“It is necessary for the Judiciary to intervene in this case, especially because the lack of transparency in the contracting carried out is evident, which, as a rule, has been occurring in the Administration of the Municipality of Paço do Lumiar”, says an excerpt from the decision .

The judge anticipated this and also prohibited, in advance, the hiring of another artistic attraction of the same “magnitude”.

The decision responded to a request from the Public Ministry of Maranhão. Prosecutor Gabriela Tavernard argued that hiring the artist is incompatible with the municipality's financial reality. The request was denied in the first instance, but the MP appealed and managed to block the presentation.

WITH THE WORD, THE CITY HALL OF PAÇO DO LUMIAR

The report contacted the city hall and is awaiting a response. The space is open for manifestation.