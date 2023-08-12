Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

To protect witnesses and the integrity of the trial, the judge in charge of the Trump trial imposed strict rules on the former US President.

Washington, DC – That in the USA The fact that the next presidential election campaign will soon begin also complicates the proceedings against the US president who has been voted out donald trumpwho complained about his behavior after the election victory of Joe Biden, must answer in court. Because his claims that the Democrats “stole the election” not only culminated in the storming of the Capitol by violent Trump fans, but also have an impact on Trump’s self-promotion to this day. And that he will again in 2024 as the US Republican candidate intends to start has been certain for a long time.

This has drastic consequences for the criminal trial, which could begin as early as January 2, 2024, according to a request from the prosecution. The likely witness against the accused Trump is his former vice president Mike Pence, who wants to compete against Trump in the party’s internal primaries. In addition, Trump will also want to use his defense arguments in his own election campaign.

No “absolute” freedom of speech for the former president: Judge Chutkan decides on the confidentiality of sensitive trial content. (File photo) © Ed Jones/AFP

Response to social media threats: judge wants to prevent “carnival atmosphere”.

On this basis, special counsel Jack Smith had asked the court for a protection order that would impose strict rules on Trump’s public statements about the process. This was the reason for the application, which was submitted on Friday by the presiding judge Tanya Chutkan was tried, with the fact that “the defendant has previously made public statements on social media about witnesses, judges, lawyers and other people associated with the legal affairs (…)”. It is quoted by the AFP news agency. The specific reason for the application was a short message from the ex-president on his platform Truth Social, in which Trump announced: “If you follow me, I will follow you”.

Chutkan has now granted at least part of that request and warned defendant Trump against making “seditious” statements. Chutkan said he would take “every measure necessary to protect the integrity of this process.” In doing so, she will fulfill her duty as a judge and ensure the rights that Trump is entitled to as an accused. But the 77-year-old’s freedom of speech is “not absolute”. She will not tolerate a “carnival atmosphere” at the hearing either.

January 6, 2021 – the storming of the Capitol in pictures View photo gallery

Proceedings against Donald Trump from January? Fans accuse the judiciary of interfering in the election campaign

The 61-year-old judge, who, according to a ZDF report in 2014, was confirmed in office with 95 Senate votes unanimously and across party lines at the suggestion of then US President Barack Obama, was selected by lot from 22 eligible federal judges. She had previously presided over a dozen trials against the January 6, 2021 attackers, often handing out penalties higher than federal prosecutors demanded.

A Truth message from last week shows that Trump is concerned that Chutkan of all people is responsible for his case, when he accused the judiciary that a fair trial was not possible under Chutkan and that he, in addition to replacing the presiding judge, also made a change of the place of jurisdiction will apply. He also resisted Smith’s request to start the trial on January 2, 2024, which is just two weeks before the start of the Republican presidential primaries in the state of Iowa. Prominent Trump supporters, for example from the US broadcaster team FoxNews now accuse the prosecution of “shamelessly” wanting to intervene in the election campaign.

Trump himself is accused of trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and thus keep himself in office. Trump faces four charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official process. The president-elect has pleaded “not guilty” to all charges. (saka with AFP).