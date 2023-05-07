A former employee of the Algerian embassy in The Hague is at risk of becoming homeless because his former employer refuses to pay a severance payment of 140,000 euros (including legal costs) awarded by the court. The Court of Appeal in The Hague already ruled in this case last year, but the embassy ignores it. “I feel very let down.”
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
13:22
