Judge Cibelle Mendes Beltrame, from the 2nd Civil Court of the District of Gaspar, in Santa Catarina, granted an injunction last Friday, the 17th, suspending the requirement that a teacher in the city located about 120 kilometers from Florianópolis get vaccinated against the covid -19.

The teacher filed a writ of mandamus against a municipal decree that made vaccination against covid-19 mandatory for all education workers, and sanctions could be applied in case of unjustified refusal.

In court, the teacher claimed that because of the decree, she could be dismissed. When analyzing the case, Cibelle understood that the teacher presented ‘just cause’ for the refusal of vaccination since she presented ‘a laboratory test that proves that she acquired immunity against the coronavirus’.

In the order, the magistrate cited the decision of the Supreme Court that understood that states and municipalities can decide on the obligation of immunization and even impose restrictions on those who refuse to be vaccinated.

However, the magistrate’s understanding was that mandatory vaccination cannot be required ‘since these are vaccines that are still in the study phases and that they need improvement and safety studies that are widely proven and disseminated to the population before being make mandatory use’.

“The question is, who gets vaccinated against polio, is at risk of getting polio? And who is vaccinated against measles, is at risk of getting measles? Evidently not. So why do people who get vaccinated against COVID are still at risk of catching the disease and transmitting it? Because vaccines are not yet fully ready to fight the disease, in this sense, they are still being studied”, registers an excerpt of the sentence.

The judge even invoked the number of ‘recovered’ from covid-19 to say that the numbers ‘demonstrate that the disease can be overcome’.

Despite the judge’s considerations, vaccination is the best weapon against the serious forms of covid-19, which claimed more than 600,000 victims in the country in a year and a half. There are people who refused the immunizing agent, moved by fake news, fear or distrust, and then regretted it.

How did the state, all vaccines under development or approved against covid-19 go through a series of steps before being authorized for human use; including laboratory tests and at least three phases of clinical trials. The configuration of these tests and their results are compiled and made publicly available by the World Health Organization.

In addition to the international public vaccine development process, immunizing agents are also screened by health surveillance agencies – Anvisa, in Brazil. The agency follows a series of criteria to ensure that immunizations applied in the national territory are safe and effective.

According to the agency, the various phases of testing are used to gradually assess whether the vaccine is safe, whether it causes reactions in the human body, what the indicated dose is and what its ability to generate antibodies, in addition to proving whether it really is , able to protect people from the virus.

