Buenos Aires.- Five crew members of Iranian and Venezuelan nationalities of a cargo plane held since June in Argentina in the framework of a judicial investigation were authorized this Friday to leave the country, court sources informed the press.

Federal judge Federico Villena considered that there are no merits to prosecute these five people and summoned them to be notified on Monday, according to the ruling reproduced by the local press. However, the judicial investigation will remain open.

The beneficiaries of this measure are the Iranians Gholamreza Ghasemi, designated as a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard; Saeid Vali Zadeh and Abdolbaset Mohamamadi, as well as the Venezuelans Mario Arraga and Víctor Pérez Gómez.

They are part of a group of 19 crew members of a Boeing 747 aircraft of the Venezuelan company Emtrasur that arrived in Argentina on June 6 with a shipment of auto parts destined for a car factory, and was involved in a judicial and diplomatic plot that also involved the United States.

The other fourteen crew members had been dismissed and left Argentina in September.

Without being able to refuel in Buenos Aires due to US sanctions, the plane left for Uruguay on June 8, but the authorities in Montevideo denied entry and had to return to the Argentine Ezeiza airport.

The Argentine justice then initiated an investigation in which it accepted the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) as the plaintiff and prohibited the crew from leaving the country, staying in a hotel near the airport.

Argentina accuses former Iranian rulers for the attack on the AMIA Jewish center -also headquarters of the DAIA-, which left 85 dead and some 300 wounded in 1994 in Buenos Aires.

Emtrasur is a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which is under sanctions from the United States Department of the Treasury. The aircraft was purchased in 2021 from the Iranian airline Mahan Air.

In mid-August, Judge Villena admitted a request from the United States to seize the Boeing 747in response to an order from a District of Columbia court, according to which US “export control laws” were violated when the device was sold to Emtrasur.

Before your trip to Argentinathe plane had been in Paraguay in May, from where it took a shipment of cigarettes to the Caribbean island of Aruba.