





The Justice of Paraná authorized the federal penitentiary agent Jorge Guaranho to serve the preventive detention under house arrest. He is responsible for the shooting murder of the municipal guard and PT treasurer, Marcelo Arruda, which took place on July 9 in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Guaranho was discharged this Wednesday, 8, but had not yet been transferred to the prison. He spent a month in the hospital after being shot on the day of the crime.

Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, relaxed the prison regime after the Paraná Criminal Police Department informed that it would not have the structure to guarantee Guaranho’s safety in the prison. Prior to that, two requests for house arrest presented by the defense had been denied by the magistrate.

In his decision, the judge criticized the government’s delay in informing the Justice that it would not be able to keep the defendant in prison. As a federal penal agent, he would occupy a cell isolated from the other detainees.

“As if the absurd situation of verifying the total technical incapacity of the State to comply with the court order that decreed the preventive detention of the defendant was not enough, there is the unbelievable failure to communicate his inability in a timely manner”, reads an excerpt from the decision.

O Estadão contacted the Paraná Security Department, but did not receive a response until the end of the text.

By the decision, Guaranho will have to wear an electronic anklet for the initial period of 90 days and will only be able to leave the house if there is a medical-hospital need.







