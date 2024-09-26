Mexico City.– This weekend will be crucial for the fate of Hannah Gutiérrez Reed, the gunsmith from the movie Rust, sentenced to 18 months in prison for the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

And the judge in charge of the matter is analyzing the possible revocation of said conviction and the dismissal of the case, since according to the gunsmith’s lawyer, crucial evidence of his innocence was supposedly withheld prior to his trial in February of this year. .

The litigant, in his petition, gave as an example the similar dismissal that Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer did with the actor Alec Baldwin. “One of the biggest disasters of ethical misconduct, probably in the history of New Mexico,” was the judge’s qualification of Baldwin’s role in the shooting, attorney Jason Bowles explained in a virtual hearing held Thursday, reported by Variety.

Bowles assured that his client acted in a similar and wrong manner, so they should give her the same consideration and also dismiss her case.

“I will consider these arguments as well as the allegations,” Marlowe Sommer said at the hearing. “I plan to issue the order early next week.” However, he did not give an exact date for his verdict. Gutiérrez Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on March 6, after an impartial jury determined that she committed “criminal negligence by loading a live bullet into Baldwin’s gun.” In his request this Thursday, Bowles asked the Santa Fe judge to release Gutiérrez Reed from prison while he awaits the result of his appeal, since so far the gunsmith has served six months of the 18 months he served. was condemned.