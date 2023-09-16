The secret is in the family

Judge Frank Caprio says that what makes him close to millions of people around the world “is my family, the way I was raised, my parents, and my relatives.

He continues: “My mother is one of nine siblings and my father is one of ten brothers. I was lucky to have many relatives living in the same area.”

He adds: “I grew up watching my parents set an example of compassion and understanding for others. This really stems from family, unity and domesticity.”

Question: If judges around the world followed your method, would justice be achieved?

There are many judges who perform their work and duties admirably. They have different cases to deal with. Some of them decide crimes, criminal cases, and other serious cases, and these cases usually do not have many margins for reducing sentences.

However, I hope that everyone standing in court will have the opportunity to have their rulings take their personal circumstances into account.

Some of the people I dealt with in court were parents with four or five children who had fines they couldn’t afford to pay, so I simply put myself in their shoes.

Question: How do you balance justice and compassion?

People cannot be asked to do the impossible. If a mother with four children comes in with $500 in fines for traffic violations, perhaps many of them while taking care of her family members, what I’m theoretically supposed to do is confiscate the mother’s car.

The car will be towed and placed in a garage belonging to the party that carried out the towing operation, then they will confiscate the car.

The question here is: Was justice achieved? The true definition of justice is giving everyone what they deserve. Some people believe that the perpetrators of violations deserve them, but I believe that the circumstances they are going through dictate that we conclude that it is not in the interest of society nor in their interest to issue such rulings. Therefore, it is not wrong for us to have a degree of understanding, compassion, and love.