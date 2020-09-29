Highlights: Supreme Court gave big relief to convict in old rape case 20 years ago

The Supreme Court said that the woman’s allegation on the basis of evidence does not appear to be true

The court said that the boy did not cheat but religion came in the way of marriage

Dhananjay Mahapatra, New Delhi

The Supreme Court acquitted a person from the charge of rape, stating that a woman would not write a love letter to an accused after being sexually abused at the point of a knife and would not remain in a live-in relationship with him for four years. The woman had accused the man of rape and cheating 20 years ago, which the trial court and the Jharkhand High Court admitted and convicted the person.



Supreme Court overturns High Court’s decision

The bench of Justices RF Nariman, Justice Naveen Sinha and Justice Indira Banerjee was first suspected by the woman on her claim regarding her age. The woman had said that she was just 13 years old in 1995 at the time of the incident, while in 1999 when she filed an FIR, her age was found to be 25 years in the medical examination. That is, the woman had stated her age as eight years less. This means that in 1995, he was 21 years old rather than 13 years old.

However, the woman had stated in the FIR that the accused had promised to marry her. So both of them were living like husband and wife. According to the woman, four years later, in 1999, when the boy married another woman, he filed a case of rape and promise.

Both were madly in love with each other. Because of this both of them also made physical relations and continued to do so for a long time. The woman also lived in the boy’s house. According to us, after four years, registering an FIR just seven days before the marriage of the man raises serious doubts on the complaint of the woman. Supreme court



Supreme Court gave a strong argument

The Supreme Court while examining the evidence in this case found that women and men belong to different religions, which became the biggest obstacle in the way of marriage of both. The woman’s family wanted to get married in the church while the boy’s family was adamant for the temple.

Justice Naveen Sinha, while writing the verdict, said, ‘The boy belongs to the scheduled tribe while the girl is a Christian. Both have different faith. Both belong to the same village, so knew each other very well. On the basis of letters written to each other, it can be said that there was a long period of love between the two and they rose.



The girl does not press charges if she gets married: Supreme Court

The bench said, ‘The woman was aware of religious problems, yet she continued to have physical relations with the boy. If both were married, the woman would not have been accused of rape. He said that he did not write the letter to the boy, but the evidence is to the contrary. Both letters show that the boy wanted to marry her.

The Supreme Court said, “On the basis of the evidence, it is not possible to believe that the man never wanted to marry the woman and he had sexual relations by luring the woman. The woman has admitted many times in her love letters that the man’s family was very good towards her.