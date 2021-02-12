Romanian judge Sebastian Choltescu, who caused the racist scandal during the Champions League match between Turkish Istanbul and French PSG, was acquitted. About this in Twitter written by journalist Emanuel Rochu.

According to the source, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) did not apply sanctions to the referee and dropped the racist charges against him. In case of admission of guilt, Choltescu could be suspended for 10 matches.

The incident took place in December during the last round match of the Champions League group stage between PSG and Istanbul. Choltescu called the coach of the Turkish club Pierre Vebo “black guy”, specifying who should be punished. After that, the players of both teams left the field in disagreement. The match was postponed to December 9 and ended with a score of 5: 1 in favor of the French team. The meeting was serviced by another panel of judges.

Choltescu explained his phrase to Vebo. He stated that the word negru in Romanian means “black” and not “negro” at all. The arbiter stressed that he is not a racist. However, his excuses were deemed unconvincing.