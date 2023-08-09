Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 21:38

Judge Silvio de Arruda Beltrão, 80 years old, retired from the Court of Justice of Pernambuco, released this Tuesday, 8, an open letter in which he again accuses his children of trying to “usurp” his assets and claims to be “fully fit” to manage your own life.

The heirs had taken over as the father’s guardians, after a report determined his interdiction. The measure was revoked last week, at the request of the judge, who made a heated outburst in the trial session.

The open letter opens a new chapter in the family feud. The magistrate attributes an attempt to discredit him to his children.

“I am not demented nor do I have any cognitive illness”, reacted Beltrão. “The very doctors who initially attested to the alleged illness have already declared, through new updated reports, that I did not have any cognitive illness and requested remission for the mistake committed against me.”

The open letter also accuses the children of trying to stop him from acting as a lawyer. “Act of cowardice, lack of shame and respect”, he criticized.

The judge had already called one of his sons, Judge Sílvio Romero Beltrão, substitute judge for the TJ-PE, “dishonest”. He states in the text that he does not want forgiveness for what he said.

“I spoke little, very little, of everything I know about the irregular and inappropriate behavior of one of my sons in the exercise of the magistracy, of which I am very ashamed. Forgiveness from the supposed family, which is inflicting so much suffering on me, is not useful at this time, but the necessary respect for a father and justice, yes”, continues the magistrate.

Read the full statement:

ANSWERS TO MY CHILDREN

I, Silvio de Arruda Beltrão, am fully able to manage my life, so much so that the guardianship that was mistakenly imposed on me had already been revoked with ballast in the reports of specialist doctors.

I don’t want forgiveness for what I said, because I said little, very little, of everything I know about the irregular and inappropriate behavior of one of my sons in the exercise of the magistracy, of which I am very ashamed. Forgiveness from the supposed family, which is inflicting so much suffering on me, is not useful at this time, but the necessary respect for a father and justice is.

My manifestation in defense of my right to exist as a citizen was as intense as my children’s anger is, with the intention of discrediting me so that they can intervene in my personal life, in my wishes, in my decisions, in my family and above all, to usurp the management of my money, my assets and that of my wife, with whom I have lived for over fifteen years, and who has been doing wonderfully well.

Even the doctors who initially attested to the supposed illness have already declared, through new updated reports, that I did not have any cognitive illness and requested remission for the mistake committed against me, because if today I reach the age of eighty, working as a lawyer and dispatching in the Offices of Judges and Judges, including making oral arguments and my own petitions, it becomes evident that I am not demented nor do I have any cognitive illness, which could make it impossible for me to advocate, I say this because, unfortunately, my children had the insanity to request to the Judge who officiated the Pernambuco Bar Association intending to prevent me from practicing as a lawyer, in an act of cowardice, lack of shame and respect for his Father.

Thus, I recall the teachings of Jesus when he said: A MAN’S ENEMIES WILL BE THOSE OF HIS OWN FAMILY. Matthew 10:36, from the Holy Bible.

Recife, August 08, 2023.

Silvio de Arruda Beltrão.