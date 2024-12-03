If there is someone who has known how to reinvent himself over time, it is Jude Law (London, 1972). The actor did not take long to jump to Hollywood after beginning his career as a performer, first in theater and then on the big screen. Only four years passed from the time he released his first film until he received his first great success with ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’, directed by Anthony Minghella and starring Matt Damon, with which he was nominated for an Oscar and the Globes. Gold. This Briton found a place in science fiction to be even more recognized with ‘AI artificial intelligence’ (2001), by Steven Spielberg, which as a foreshadow predicted some of the risks of these tools that at that time could hardly be intuit The actor had to resort to Minghella’s hands again to be nominated for an Oscar again, although this time it was won by the protagonist Renée Zellweger. While it is true that he has never left this genre aside, the actor has given himself the opportunity to jump into romantic comedy, and with success, as in ‘The Holiday’, where he conquered the audience, and continues to do so every time. Christmas, as a young widowed father with that very English charm who falls madly in love with Cameron Díaz. And although success has continued to accompany him as Dr. Watson in ‘Sherlock Holmes’ and a younger Albus Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’, his reinvention made him jump back into stardom. Related News “Miracles Happen” standard No Anne Hathaway confirms that there will be ‘Princess by surprise 3’ Marina Ortiz The actress has shared a publication on her Instagram account in which she corroborates the news that many had been waiting for for years. There are actors like Natalie Portman who They have been in the film industry for around 30 years and until now they had not ventured into starring in a television series. Jude Law did do it in the beginning, but he did not return until 2020 with ‘The Young Pope’, which also earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His passion for literary universes has led him to be part of the world of ‘Harry’. Potter’ and now ‘Star Wars’ with the new Disney+ series, ‘Star Wars: Lost Crew’, in which he is not the protagonist, but four children who live an adventure to return home after getting lost in the galaxy after making a discovery on Earth. «I am not the true protagonist of this series and I am happy. This does not damage the ego, quite the opposite,” the actor tells ABC. It was difficult to say no to this project, especially if it involves this universe. «I remember perfectly when I went to see the first movie at the cinema with my family. “It’s a big part of my childhood,” he says. As if it were Peter Pan, Law has been the teacher of these ‘lost children’ in the galaxy and has had to work with them. «It was one of the things that made me say yes to the project. They were wonderful and surprisingly prepared and professional. “They brought a lot of joy to the set.” The ‘Star Wars’ phenomenon, like others that have occurred throughout the history of cinema, has had a great impact on its fans, who have felt legitimate to judge the sequels after the great films. The most purists are sometimes a great focus of criticism for series like this, but Jude Law is not afraid of anything. «I wouldn’t be doing this project if I worried about critics. There will always be critics. If you work and look for inspiration to do new work it is always surprising and you find people who like it too. I always go into these projects with a positive sense of faith and hope that the piece can fulfill my own aspirations.”Despite having been in the industry for 34 years, the actor takes nothing for granted. «These are uncertain times for actors. There is a lot of content, but the terrain and the way things are done, what people see, who does what and who finances what and whether it will be recorded on film or not is uncertain and we all feel this. It’s as if the business is not yet known. But that’s also part of being an actor. “You are always on the go and feel lucky to be in the industry.”

