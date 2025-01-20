01/20/2025



Updated at 5:48 p.m.





From the age of 25, one in four men is baldand after 50, the figure multiplies, reaching 50%. But if we look at Hollywood, with a few exceptions (Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson…), there are few bald people. Although they don’t say it, most celebrities undergo treatments to combat hair loss: hair implants, mesotherapy with vitamins, Platelet Rich Plasma, laser… That’s why it’s surprising that Jude Law At 52 years old, he is proud of his alopecia, according to his latest comments in public, and even takes it with humor. The actor, famous for films such as ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ or ‘Cold Mountain’, among others, has been wearing the famous ones for years. entrances, the first step of baldness.

Far from becoming self-conscious and trying to hide them or deal with his hair loss like many celebrities do, Jude Law has turned his receding hairlines and crown into a hallmark. This has been made clear, the actor during a interview on the ‘Bullseye with Jesse Thorn’ podcast.

Asked by the presenter, also bald, the Briton commented that his children call him “their island.” Jude Law assures that «will defend his baldness until the endbecause it is vital to continue being me. He has also said that his father was baldand that although he has had to shave his head for some film roles, he has no problem with his crown.

Jude Law has even given baldness as an example of Jack Nicholsonanother Hollywood actor who has not succumbed to hair transplants either. «One of the many things I like about Jack Nicholson, in addition to his performances, his personality and his energy, is receding hairline. To me it made him incredibly attractive and charismatic.so I’m a big fan of him.”









Although there are more and more options to fight alopecia, baldness does not have to be unsightly, in fact there are also surveys that assure that bald men are more attractive.