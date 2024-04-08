The English midfielder Jude Bellinghambarely 20 years old, is one of the great figures that Real Madrid of Spain has, and since he landed in the White House he has been showing that he is one of the cornerstones of the team and a large part of the responsibility falls on him of victories, without feeling any kind of pressure for it.
With a market value of 180 million euros, the offensive midfielder was the protagonist in this case off the playing field, as he was consulted about the eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messithe two stars of world football who continue to show that they are current, and the Briton provided his answer.
It was a challenge where he had to move to the right or left depending on the answer he wanted to give, and although he hesitated for a moment, Bellingham finished choosing Messi over Cristiano Ronaldowhich undoubtedly began to generate controversy since CR7 is one of the greatest idols of Real Madrid, and Leo of its classic rival, FC Barcelona.
Two years ago, the then Borussia Dortmund footballer had also chosen the Rosario star over the Portuguese, but the soldier in the German team had not sparked any type of controversy: “Messi “It's better, simply because it's not human.”he had stated.
In this case, he once again chose the “Flea”, and despite the fact that he did so with some timidity and surely knowing what his response could generate, he opted for the world champion, which is already arousing some criticism and anger. on the part of Real Madrid fans, who feel hurt by this response from one of the leaders of the current squad, beyond his young age. Will it have consequences? He was sincere…
#Jude #Bellingham39s #response #choose #Lionel #Messi #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply