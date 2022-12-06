However, this has cut short the plans of one of the greats of the Old Continent, the real Madrid FC. Florentino Perez He had been after Bellingham for months, whose contract ends in 2025, and the fact that the price for having the services of the Borussia midfielder has skyrocketed has disrupted all the plans of the meringues.

That is why the skyrocketing prices that are being set around Bellingham from environments like the Liverpool F.C. do not benefit a Real Madrid that is not willing to pay such exorbitant figures for English (there is even talk of 150 million euros).