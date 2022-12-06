Jude Bellingham. It is the name of the new pearl of the Borussia Dortmund. At barely 19 years old, the stourbridge is one of the sensations Qatar World Cup 2022 and one of the indisputable in the starting eleven of the English coach Gareth Southgate. That is why clubs from all over Europe do not stop paying attention to the midfielder and astronomical figures begin to sound.
However, this has cut short the plans of one of the greats of the Old Continent, the real Madrid FC. Florentino Perez He had been after Bellingham for months, whose contract ends in 2025, and the fact that the price for having the services of the Borussia midfielder has skyrocketed has disrupted all the plans of the meringues.
The more than likely withdrawal of Luka modric and the possible departure of Toni Croos, added everything to the march of casemiro this past summer, mean that, although the white club has a great midfield made up of Fede Valverde, eduardo camavinga Y Aurélien Tchouaménithe option to reinforce it has been presented as necessary.
That is why the skyrocketing prices that are being set around Bellingham from environments like the Liverpool F.C. do not benefit a Real Madrid that is not willing to pay such exorbitant figures for English (there is even talk of 150 million euros).
Given this situation and waiting to find out if the player would opt for those of Carlo Ancelotti for a smaller sum, the president of the club Florentino Pérez has reactivated the option to sign the midfielder from the Lazio Sergej Milinkovic-Savićwhich he had already tempted in the past and which would undoubtedly be a great reinforcement for a price infinitely lower than those being proposed by Bellingham.
#Jude #Bellinghams #price #stop #rising #game #plays #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply