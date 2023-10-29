Real Madrid is known for winning games in the last few minutes. In the 2-1 win in the Clasico in Barcelona, ​​Jude Bellingham shows that he feels comfortable in this situation.

Effectiveness personified: Jude Bellingham had 34 shots on goal in 13 games, 13 of which ended up in the net. Image: AP

ZAt the start of the Clásico, Mick Jagger danced to his own music. “Start me up” by the Rolling Stones played from the sound system of the stadium at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, ​​Jagger clapped enthusiastically and took photos with his phone from the opposite stands. There, on an enormous banner, his own huge tongue hung from the upper tier – a marketing campaign by a streaming portal, a sponsor of the Catalans, but still worth seeing.

The special jersey for the game, which can be purchased in the fan shop for 400 euros, also adorned Jagger’s tongue. In the end, the Beatles should have played in the stadium, according to Spanish media. “Hey Jude” would have been a better ending. With two goals, Jude Bellingham decided the game in favor of Real Madrid, who won the first Clásico of the season 2-1.