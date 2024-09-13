Since his arrival at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has become a key piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s scheme.
More than a year after his signing, the young English midfielder has more than demonstrated why the club decided to buy him, consolidating himself as one of the pillars of the team. However, what few knew until now is that Bellingham’s love for Real Madrid is not new. In an emotional video published by Relevo on his YouTube channel, Bellingham revealed that his dream of wearing the white shirt was born long before signing for the club, marking a journey from childhood admiration to becoming one of the most outstanding players in the squad.
In the video, Bellingham talks to his brother while he is on the plane to Madrid to sign his contract with the white club. His brother reminded him of a curious fact: “You were four years old the last time an Englishman played for Real Madrid in 2007”. Jude, with a smile, began to share his earliest memories related to the club. He recalled how, as a child, he used to read La Liga magazine and how Real Madrid always captured his attention.
When asked about the game he was most looking forward to playing, Bellingham did not hesitate to mention “The Classics against Barcelona”although he also stressed that any Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabéu would be the most special for him. “It is the biggest stage” he enthused. This exchange between the brothers not only reveals Jude’s deep emotional connection to the club, but also underlines the magnitude of the dream he was about to fulfil.
During the conversation, his brother continued to probe and asked Jude about his best memory of Real Madrid in the Champions League. Without hesitation, Bellingham mentioned Zinedine Zidane’s famous volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002 as one of the most iconic moments, although he confessed that his favourite moment, “since I’ve been alive”, It was Sergio Ramos’ header against Atlético de Madrid in the final in Lisbon. “It was an incredible moment, the way they tied the game in the last minute… that’s what defines Real Madrid.“Jude explained admiringly.
Another significant moment in the video shows Jude next to his father on the plane. His father jokingly reminds him that signing that contract would mean “the end of Dortmund“. Jude laughs, showing a mixture of nostalgia and excitement. After signing the contract with Real Madrid, Bellingham comments in an interview: “I’m not here to try to be Zinedine Zidane; he was incredible. I’m trying to be Jude Bellingham and try to carry on the legend of number five.“These words reflect the humility and determination of the young Englishman, aware of the responsibility and legacy that comes with wearing the merengue shirt.
The video ends with Jude Bellingham at Valdebebas, touring the facilities and being guided by Emilio Butragueño. Jude looks in amazement at the trophy cabinets, especially those relating to the Champions League finals, stopping in particular at Zidane’s famous volley. The image of Jude smiling with the excitement of a child who has just fulfilled his dream is the perfect image that describes what it means to him to play for Real Madrid.
Bellingham’s arrival at the club not only marked the beginning of a new era for him, but also for a Real Madrid that seeks year after year to continue dominating European football with the best young talents on the football scene.
