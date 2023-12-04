Today, the Golden Boy award ceremony organized by the Italian media Tuttosport was held in the Italian city of Turin, which recognizes the best under-21 player in European football. Last November 17 at the Ballon d’Or Gala it was announced that Jude Bellingham was the winner of this award, and now, the presentation of this award has been held in which the Real Madrid midfielder has been present to collect it .
At the time of voting for the Golden Boy award, Jude Bellingham had no rival in the voting, becoming the first Real Madrid player to win this trophy. While Jude won this trophy, the Golden Girl was won by another Real Madrid player. , Linda Caicedo, after her good performance in the Women’s World Cup
Jude Bellingham played last season for Borussia Dortmund, a Borussia Dortmund that was on the verge of crowning itself at the top of the Bundesliga but finally lost the opportunity to become champions on the last day after a 2-2 draw against Mainz and the victory in extremis by a goal to two for Bayern Munich against Köln. Even so, Jude Bellingham was one of the most outstanding players of the German team in the season, managing to score a total of 14 goals and distribute 7 assists in a total of 42 games.
|
Competition
|
Games played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Bundesliga
|
31
|
8
|
5
|
Champions League
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
German Cup
|
4
|
2
|
1
In the last transfer market, Real Madrid made the signing of Jude Bellignham official, and although he was expected to have a great performance, the immediate performance he was going to have was not expected. He has become a leader of the merengue team in which he has already almost surpassed last season’s numbers in Germany. Jude Bellingham has scored a total of 15 goals in the 17 games he has played this season and has distributed 4 assists
|
Competition
|
Games played
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
The league
|
13
|
eleven
|
2
|
Champions League
|
4
|
4
|
2
