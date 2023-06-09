Jude Bellingham completed his medical examination with Real Madrid and it is a matter of days before he is announced as a new signing for the Merengue club, according to what the British version of 90min.
The Whites agreed to pay an initial €100m, plus significant bonuses, to secure the signature of the 19-year-old midfielder, who was also wanted by many of Europe’s top teams.
Bellingham recently traveled to Madrid for medical checks, including evidence of a knee injury that could rule him out of England’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia.
While a final decision has not yet been made on whether Bellingham may need surgery, 90min He understands that the teenager has already completed his medical examinations and is one step closer to sealing his transfer from Germany to Spain.
Real Madrid hopes to announce the signing of Bellingham at the end of this week before a presentation to the media in the coming days.
With Bellingham’s arrival drawing ever closer to completion, Real Madrid can start to focus on their pressing need to sign in attack after the quartet of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz all left the club as players. free.
Brahim Diaz has returned from his loan with AC Milan and is expected to sign a new contract before taking on a role in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane, whose asking price could prove difficult to reach following the signing of Bellingham, while they have also distanced themselves from Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.
