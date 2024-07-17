EA SPORTS recently revealed that Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will be the face of EA SPORTS FC™ 25The game is expected to launch globally later this year, promising to be an unmissable event for virtual football fans. Fans have the chance today to watch the global reveal trailer for EA SPORTS FC™ 25 today at 18:00 CEST,

available on YouTube.

The choice of Bellingham as the cover athlete is no coincidence. He is the youngest player to receive the honor, an accolade that highlights not only his impact on the pitch but also his growing popularity off the pitch. The Standard Edition cover was shot during an iconic El Clásico match in April, where Bellingham celebrated with his “Belligol” celebration after a decisive goal.

“I’ve always played this video game with my brother, and I always thought how amazing it would be to one day be on the cover,” Jude Bellingham said. “There have been so many memorable players on the cover over the years, and I’m thrilled to be the first English player to be given this honour again since 2011. I’m truly honoured to also feature on the cover of the Ultimate Edition alongside true footballing legends past and present such as Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane..”